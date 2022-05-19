Arsenal report: Gunners offered chance to sign World Cup-winning centre-back

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are expected to seek defensive reinforcements ahead of next season, with Mikel Arteta's men look set to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League after back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle in recent days.

In order to qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal must beat Everton on Sunday and hope that Spurs lose to Norwich. That is a long shot given that Tottenham's upcoming opponents have already been relegated and have not won any of their last six matches.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Arsenal will still have money to spend in this summer's transfer market even if they do miss out on fourth place – and Umtiti could be one of the players they target after the Daily Star revealed that Barcelona have offered him to the Gunners.

Umtiti is out of favour at the Camp Nou and Xavi Hernandez has already decided to let him go at the end of the campaign. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the World Cup winner and almost made a move for him in January, only for Umtiti to break his toe.

They could renew their interest this summer as Arteta seeks greater competition for Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Meanwhile William Saliba faces an uncertain future as the Frenchman prepares to return to the Emirates Stadium from his loan spell at Marseille. The Ligue 1 club want to bring Saliba back to the Stade Velodrome next season, and Saliba may also push for another season out on loan if he feels game time will be limited in north London.

The 21-year-old was recently named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for his consistent performances for Marseille. Arsenal signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but he has yet to make an appearance for the club.

