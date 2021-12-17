Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta set to raise £100m from sales to sign stunning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are ready to cash in on all their deadwood, with a potential £100m to be raised from unwanted players.

The Gunners have a whole host of players ready to move on, including Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Matteo Guendouzi, Dino Mavropanos, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares with rumours linking all of them out of the Emirates.

Perhaps even better for Arteta, the imminent exits of the disgraced Aubameyang and striker partner Alexandre Lacazette will clear an estimated £430,000 a week off the wage bill, making way for a superstar to arrive at London Colney.

Arsenal have wonderkid William Saliba on loan, while the likes of Folarin Balogun, Charlie Patino, Omari Hutchinson and Marcelo Flores are all thriving in the under-23s. Every one of these players could be promoted to the first team next season to serve as back-up options, leaving Arteta with a lot of money to spend improving his first XI and providing competition to his current stars.

The north Londoners have been heavily rumoured to be interested in Serie A duo Dusan Vlahovic and Dejan Kulusevski in recent weeks. The attackers would cost a combined £120m and both would immediately improve the first-choice options available to the Gunners.

Midfield is another area where Arsenal need strengthening and while Frenkie De Jong and Arthur Melo have been touted, Arteta might move for Borussia Dortmund teen sensation Jude Bellingham as a long-term option to join his youthful side.

Then there's the small matter of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who is reportedly unsettled at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal ownership have shown themselves more than willing in the last couple of seasons to put their money where their mouth is, too. Last summer, Arsenal were the biggest buyers in the Premier League from a net spend perspective, despite failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in a generation.

Previously, KSE spent £72m on Nicolas Pepe out of their own pockets and paid the £45m for Thomas Partey's release clause up front.