Arsenal report: Odds shorten on shock Gunners legend to replace Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta looks on prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa

Odds have shortened on Arsenal appointing a legend as Mikel Arteta's successor, with one bookies offering evens on the star arriving.

The Gunners were pegged back from 2-0 up against Aston Villa on Saturday night to drop two more vital points in the title race. Should Arteta's former club Everton fail to do him a favour and beat Liverpool in the Reds' game in hand, Arsenal will find themselves nine points behind in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Liverpool could crown themselves champions against their closest challengers this term, with Arne Slot's team hosting Arteta and co. on May 10 at Anfield.

Arsenal could replace Arteta with beloved legend

Jamie Carragher reckons Mikel Arteta has “peaked” (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite turning Arsenal into title challengers, there is consternation from some that Arteta – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – might not be able to take this team over the line. A series of draws have hampered Arsenal this season in the title race, while defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup meant that Arsenal have failed to clear the Fourth Round of the competition since winning it in Arteta's first season, in 2020.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed in the Telegraph recently that Ateta's Arsenal reign may have peaked, while one recent report claimed that Simone Inzaghi could replace the former midfielder as boss, after the club's hierarchy identified the Italian as their outstanding candidate.

Simone Inzaghi could replace Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Betfair have shortened the odds on Dennis Bergkamp to become Arsenal's next manager to just 3/1.

The Ice Man – ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time – has recently revealed his intention to return to coaching after a stint with Ajax in the past. Betfair says that he is evens to manage Arsenal in the next five years.

Bergkamp is 1/4 to join Arteta's coaching staff, with the Basque surrounded with former Gunners in the backroom team over the last few years, in the shape of Edu Gaspar, Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere, and 1/2 to return to the Premier League with any club.

Intriguingly, he is 10/1 to become part of compatriot Arne Slot’s coaching staff at title rivals Liverpool, and 4/1 to join Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching staff at Leicester City, with his Premier League display for Arsenal against the Foxes in 1997 ranked at no.52 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.

Bergkamp has been tipped to return to Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Bergkamp has a statue outside the Emirates Stadium and is beloved by Gunners fans, but FourFourTwo understands that it hasn't been the Dutchman's intention in the last few years to become a head coach at a club. Not only would his aviophobia limit him from attending fixtures abroad, he has shown more interest in working one-on-one with individuals rather than coaching a bigger group.

That could suit him far more at Arsenal, working with Gunners players on technique, with Arteta keen on fostering personal development through video analysis and individual sessions with coaches behind the scenes.