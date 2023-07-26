Arsenal could yet land Barcelona star Raphinha in a huge statement of intent: report

Arsenal would be interested in bringing Barcelona winger Raphina to the Emirates should Barcelona decide to cash in on the Brazilian.

Mike Arteta has already spent big this summer to sign the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but is rumoured to still be keen to bring a natural wide player into the club ahead of another Premier League campaign to offer support to Bukayo Saka.

But Arsenal insider Charles Watts told TEAMtalk this morning Arsenal would like to bring the winger to the club if he’s made available but added he doesn’t necessarily expect Barcelona to sell him at the moment.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in Raphinha (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Arsenal would absolutely be interested in him if he was on the market,” said Watts. “I just don’t think Barcelona are going to let him go this summer.

“They still very much believe that Raphinha can make a big impact for them. So I don’t think they’re going to consider letting him go and I think he very much wants to stay at Barcelona.

“But I think it’d be an absolutely perfect signing for Arsenal, signing someone to cover for Saka and provide competition.”

The 26-year-old only joined the Catalan giants last summer after a two-year spell in the Premier League with Leeds United, so the Brazil international is well accustomed to the demands of top-flight football in England.

Raphinha made 36 appearances for Barcelona during their La Liga title-winning campaign, starting 25 of them and scoring seven goals along the way, as well as representing his country midway through the season at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Raphinha has experience of Premier League football (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Barcelona also housing Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres who can play in the wide areas, as well as returning loan duo Abde Ezzalzouli and Francisco Trincao, Arsenal will hope they can be tempted to part ways with the Brazilian winger should they remain interested and not find an alternative signing ahead of the season start.

Manager Arteta has already parted with over £200m this summer to bring Rice, Havertz and Timber to the club, but with links to Gremio midfielder Bitello as well as Raphina, the Gunners are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit to build on a good 2022/23 campaign and overthrow Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

