Arsenal facing exodus with another midfielder set to leave: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal look like losing yet another midfielder as Mikel Arteta looks to completely reshape his squad ahead of next season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are facing the prospect of losing another midfielder as Mikel Arteta plots a complete overhaul in the centre of the park.

The Gunners are largely expected to lose Granit Xhaka after seven years of service at the Emirates Stadium, with the Swiss star having signed off in style in the final game of the season with a brace. Xhaka is set for Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga outfit poised to sign the 30-year-old for £13 million with just a year remaining on his deal.

But with rumours of other players following Xhaka to the exit door, another Arsenal star who has become key in recent months has now been linked with a move. 

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on May 28, 2023 in London, England.

Granit Xhaka is poised for an Arsenal exit (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

According to 90min, Maurizio Sarri is keen to bring Jorginho to Lazio with him, having signed the Italy international twice before in his career – at Napoli and Chelsea.

Jorginho has always played a regista-like role for Sarri and signed for Arsenal in January to fulfil a similar task as an alternative to Thomas Partey. It is believed now that the Gunners will now not stand in Jorginho's way, should he wish to go.

This is despite the 31-year-old admitting upon signing for the Gunners that he had plenty of opportunities to join the north Londoners in the past, with Arteta said to have been a fan for years. Jorginho still has a year left on the short-term contract he signed, too.

The move could well see an exodus at London Colney – especially in midfield – where there has been no shortage of rumours about outgoings. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and (R) Sporting Director Edu with (2ndL) new signing Jorginho at London Colney on January 31, 2023 in St Albans, England.

Jorginho only joined Arsenal in January… but could be leaving already (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

As well as Xhaka leaving, Martin Odegaard is said to be a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Thomas Partey has been linked with Serie A – while Emile Smith Rowe had been mooted for an exit, but for a report from The Athletic denying this.

Jorginho is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt

