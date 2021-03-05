Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join Manchester United in race for Ibrahima Konate

Arsenal have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

Leipzig have already agreed a deal to sell Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bayern beat several Premier League sides to the Frenchman’s signature, and will welcome Upamecano to the Allianz Arena on July 1.

Leipzig could also cash in on Upamecano’s centre-back partner in this summer’s transfer market.

Konate has been linked with Manchester United in recent months, and Arsenal have now emerged as another interested party.

That is according to the Evening Standard , whose report states that Mikel Arteta wants to add another centre-back to his squad ahead of next term.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos departed the Emirates Stadium in January, and more defenders could follow them through the exit door this summer.

David Luiz is out of contract on June 30 and there have been mixed reports on whether or not the Gunners plan to offer him an extension.

Konate has emerged as a target, but Arteta recently stated that Arsenal’s recruitment plans could be affected if they miss out on European competition.

“We are planning what's going to happen in the summer,” he said. “It will depend on where we finish, how we finish.

“I think what we have to do in the summer is unprecedented for a club of this stature. To do the amount of transactions that we have to make, it tells you as well where we are. I think it was very much needed and you want to improve, you want to do that.

“It's where you have things in the house and you believe that you can improve on it. Externally acquiring players to go to the next level.

“Everything is planned and let's see what the market can bring and what the last few months can bring to the club.”

