Arsenal transfer news: Gunners on alert as Chelsea set to lower Tammy Abraham asking price

Chelsea are willing to lower their asking price for Arsenal target Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The England international struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel last term, with the German preferring to deploy Kai Havertz as a false nine.

Chelsea are keen to sign a new striker this summer to lead the line in Tuchel's first full season at the helm.

Olivier Giroud has already left the club, joining AC Milan just weeks after signing a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud's exit has reduced Chelsea's options up top for the upcoming campaign, but they still want to sell Abraham in the coming weeks.

And according to The Sun, the Blues are willing to lower their demands for their academy product.

Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa have all registered an interest in the 23-year-old, but none of the clubs were willing to stump up £40m.

Chelsea are now willing to accept a lower fee for Abraham as they attempt to raise funds for their own recruitment goals.

Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski have all been targeted by the European champions, but each striker looks set to stay at his respective club.

Chelsea will now have to turn their attention towards another target, and it looks increasingly unlikely that a new frontman will be in the building in time for the start of the Premier League season.

Tuchel could opt to use Havertz as the furthest man forward when Crystal Palace visit Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Timo Werner is another option, although the German's best work last season came as a left-sided forward.

Tuchel has plenty to ponder on the eve of the new season, in which his side will be expected to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Having won the Champions League in May, Chelsea are among the favourites for domestic glory in 2021/22.

