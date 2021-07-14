Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to ramp up pursuit of Ben White - report

Arsenal are poised to accelerate their pursuit of Brighton defender Ben White, according to reports.

The England international has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Gunners, who are keen to bolster their backline this summer.

David Luiz left the club following the expiration of his contract on June 30, and Mikel Arteta wants to sign a replacement.

Brighton have already rejected two Arsenal bids for the central defender, but the north London side are expected to return with another offer.

According to the Evening Standard, a third bid could be submitted soon following the end of Euro 2020.

White was part of the England squad that finished as runners-up in the European Championship for the first time.

He impressed during his debut season in the Premier League last time out, following a successful spell with Leeds in the Championship.

White is thought to be keen on a move to Arsenal, and Brighton are open to selling him for the right price.

It is thought that an offer of £50m will be required for the Gunners to prise the 23-year-old away from the Amex Stadium.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, so Arsenal are hoping to conclude a deal before the start of August.

White would be an excellent signing for the club. He is young, English and a talented centre-half.

He is versatile too and has filled in at right-back and in central midfield at times for Brighton.

White is comfortable with the ball at his feet and would have no problem fitting in at an Arsenal side that is determined to play out from the back.

Fans of the club will hope that there is more money to spend beyond White, however. Some supporters have also questioned whether central defence is an area of the squad that needs strengthening.

Arteta is clearly a big fan of White, though, and his signing would be a positive one.

