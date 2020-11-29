Arsenal transfer news: Gunners willing to cut losses on record signing Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are willing to sell Nicolas Pepe less than 18 months after signing him for a club-record fee, according to reports.

The Gunners spent £72m to bring the winger to the Emirates Stadium from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Pepe had an up-and-down first season as an Arsenal player, impressing in patches but failing to nail down a regular starting spot.

He has continued in the same vein so far this term, featuring in only two Premier League matches from the first whistle.

Handed a rare start against Leeds last weekend, Pepe was shown a red card for pushing his head into Ezgjan Alioski's early in the second half.

That in effect ended Arsenal’s chances of winning the game, although Mikel Arteta’s side were able to hold out for a 0-0 draw.

Arteta was critical of the Ivory Coast international after the game, and Pepe may be concerned that he is now in his manager’s bad books.

Mateo Guendouzi was ostracised from the first team following a show of ill-discipline after a game with Brighton last season.

Guendouzi was consequently sent out on loan to Hertha Berlin in October and Pepe could also be on his way out of north London.

The Star on Sunday report that Arsenal are now willing to listen to offers for the Ivorian winger, who will begin his domestic suspension for the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

The Gunners already had concerns over Pepe’s suitability to the Premier League before last weekend’s red card brought fresh questions about his future.

The club hierarchy had already reached the conclusion that they overpaid for Pepe last year, given that the forward had just one solid season in Ligue 1 under his belt.

Arsenal do not want to lose the 25-year-old on the cheap but they will entertain cash-plus player offers, as well as loan deals with an obligation to buy.

