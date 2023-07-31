Arsenal in excellent position to sign Napoli superstar – and break their transfer record AGAIN: report

Arsenal are in a superb position to land a Napoli superstar, according to one incredible report, which suggests the Gunners could smash their transfer record again.

The north Londoners broke into the piggy bank this summer to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium from West Ham United, in a deal which has defined the window. The 24-year-old cost £105 million, breaking not just Arsenal's four-year record but the British transfer record, too.

But Arsenal – who are not traditionally among the biggest spenders in the Premier League's elite – could make another nine-figure transfer in the near-future, as they look to improve their squad even further.

Declan Rice became not just Arsenal's record signing but a British record (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to an exclusive from Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta's side are boosted by current Scudetto holders Napoli appointing former Spezio chief Mauro Meluso as their new sporting director.

Arsenal are believed to have an excellent relationship with Meluso and according to the report, could well do business with him again. It was Meluso who "tipped Arsenal off" about Jakub Kiwior while at Spezia, whom they signed in January.

The report suggests that the Gunners could be primed to land Georgian wide man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the transfer window is up – given that Napoli are set to keep Victor Osimhen. Kvaratskhelia, however, signed a new contract relatively recently and Arsenal already have plenty of competition on the left wing.

What seems far more likely, however, is that the 13-time English champions launch a marquee bid for Osimhen next summer. One of Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus would likely move on, with Arteta evolving his side further to accomodate a killer striker, the like of which he been without in recent seasons.

Victor Osimhen could be a prime Arsenal target next summer (Image credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal were said to be interested in Kvaratskhelia when he played for Rubin Kazan, while Osimhen rejected a move to north London in 2015.

Osimhen is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €120m.

