Arsenal in talks with Brazilian, who's now Mikel Arteta's top-choice target: report

By
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'obsessed' with a Brazilian superstar whom he wants to bring to the Emirates Stadium

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Arsenal manager Mikel Artet during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made a Brazilian superstar his priority target for this summer – and sporting director Edu Gaspar has already made a proposal to sign him.

The Gunners' transfer window is in full swing now, with David Raya's permanent move to Arsenal confirmed and Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori, said to be on the way next. There could yet be significant sales, too, as Arteta reshapes his squad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 