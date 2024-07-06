Arsenal in talks with Brazilian, who's now Mikel Arteta's top-choice target: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made a Brazilian superstar his priority target for this summer – and sporting director Edu Gaspar has already made a proposal to sign him.

The Gunners' transfer window is in full swing now, with David Raya's permanent move to Arsenal confirmed and Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori, said to be on the way next. There could yet be significant sales, too, as Arteta reshapes his squad.

The Basque boss recently told ESPN that, “Obviously the Euros and Copa America are slowing everything down: hopefully now it is going to pick up a little bit,” referring to the transfer market – with his colleague, Edu, in talks over the next signing at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Director Edu Gaspar (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have cited unnamed Spanish reports to claim that Edu has offered cash plus Hale End striker, Eddie Nketiah, to Barcelona sporting director Deco, in a bid to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League.

According to the report, Arteta “has gone from rejecting the possible arrival of the Barça star to becoming obsessed with him, to the point of making him one of his priority targets for the next campaign”. Arsenal and London rivals Chelsea previously tried to sign the winger when he was at Leeds United but were beaten by the Catalan side to his signature – when Deco was actually Raphinha's agent.

“After [Leeds] managed to avoid relegation, largely due to Raphinha’s contribution – among other players, of course – [Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani] changed his stance because of Chelsea’s offer,” Deco told FourFourTwo earlier this year, claiming that Radrizzani had promised to sell Raphinha to Barcelona for “a certain amount” before the Blues outbid the Catalans.

“I did waive my fee because I thought Raphinha deserved to be happy where he dreamed of playing. He wanted to go to Barcelona, and Barça wouldn’t match Chelsea’s figures. It was an effort I made so that the player could be here.”

Raphinha is still wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal were interested in Raphinha in 2022 but couldn't compete with the other two bidding clubs – but it makes sense for them to return to the Port Alegre-born star once more. Raphinha offers depth out wide, as cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

It could be more than feasible for the north Londoners to agree terms, too. In May of this year,Barcelona-based outlet SPORT claimed that the Blaugrana were willing to move the 27-year-old on, in order to sign Nico Williams.

Williams has been a target for Arsenal but reported wage demands of £300,000-a-week have seemingly put a stop to such a move materialising.

Arsenal reportedly want to make Nketiah a makeweight in any move for Raphinha (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Despite the plethora of ‘PSR swap deals’ going on this summer though, it seems unlikely that Barça would be willing to accept a bid for Raphinha that includes Nketiah, given how rare these kinds of swaps are in football.

Raphinha is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

