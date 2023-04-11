Arsenal report: Roberto De Zerbi could replace outgoing Mikel Arteta this summer
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave London this summer, according to one outlandish report linking the Gunners with Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave north London this summer for the Real Madrid job after almost four years in the job.
That's the incredible claim made by one outlet that says that the European champions are considering boyhood Barcelona supporter Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.
What's more, the Gunners could appoint Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian has been incredibly impressive since taking the reins at the south coast, with the Seagulls flying high in the league.
According to Tuttosport (opens in new tab), Arsenal have the Brighton manager high up on the shortlist to replace Arteta, should the Basque boss depart the club.
Arteta currently has a deal lasting until 2025. His stewardship of Arsenal this season, however, has led to interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom he represented as a player. Arteta was linked with PSG as long ago as last March (opens in new tab).
While there's probably no doubt that Real Madrid are impressed with Arteta, it seems particularly unlikely that he would leave Arsenal this summer.
The north Londoners have put up a solid title challenge and could still win the Premier League, finding themselves six points ahead of Manchester City. With Arteta stressing that his side have not yet reached their full potential, an exit now would see him leave before his work has been completed.
Plus, there's the pull of Arsenal emotionally, for Arteta. The 41-year-old originally took a pay cut to join the team as a player, captained them and has spoken about his love for the club frequently during his career.
Arteta has a win percentage of 58.1 per cent.
