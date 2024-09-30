Major Arsenal star set for exit, following previous talks - with long-term suitors in ready to sign: report

Arsenal appear to have made a decision on a major first-teamer who is primed to leave north London for pastures new.

The Gunners have been ruthless over the last few months with their clearout of deadwood, with the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale all leaving the club over the summer. Arsenal have started the season well, as a result, going unbeaten in the Premier League – and winning every game that they've not had a red card in.

But there is still the need to improve in order to close the gap on Manchester City. One big opportunity has presented itself, too, as the Gunners look to upgrade their squad.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club at the end of the season

Thomas Partey looks like leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Thomas Partey, who moved to north London in 2020, is currently set to be released at the end of the current campaign. His contract ends in 2025, with Arsenal still yet to begin talks on a new deal.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injury during his time at the Emirates Stadium and hasn't been a reliable presence in Arteta's midfield. Jorginho played last season ahead of Partey for much of the campaign, with Mikel Merino signed over the summer to add depth.

Mikel Merino has added depth to Arsenal's midfield (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Now, JuveLive.it via Sport Witness say that Partey is wanted by both Juventus and Inter Milan when his current deal expires. While the report states that Partey could be offered a new contract following his “renaissance” in the first-team, FourFourTwo sees that as unlikely given his availability issues.

The No.5 leaving on a free transfer would free up a huge chunk of the wage bill. Partey became one of the club's highest earners when he signed from Atletico Madrid, signalling a sea change in Arsenal's transfer business under Arteta – but the Basque boss has already set conditions to let the player leave in the past.

Juve have reportedly already had “contact” in the past over a deal. It's long been rumoured that Partey has had talks over an exit, with his asking price said to have been slashed last year to find a suitor.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Partey should be one of the first players out of the door next summer – and not just because of his high wage. The injury issues have not just hampered his game-time but have taken its toll on his physicality.

Arsenal have adequately replaced Partey already, too, with Rice, Merino, Jorginho and youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly all options in the No.6 role. The Gunners should be looking at a top replacement next summer with his best years ahead of him, and in our view, are unlikely to extend the stay of a 31-year-old who has missed plenty of football in the last half-decade.

Partey is worth €18 million, as per Transfermarkt. In almost five years at Arsenal, he has played just 122 times.

Who will Arsenal sign next summer?

Florian Wirtz is an early rumour to join Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's summer business will likely hinge on the upcoming season. Florian Wirtz has emerged as an early rumour – and with Raheem Sterling only on a loan deal, a new attacker seems likely.

Arteta has lost Takehiro Tomiyasu for big chunks of his Arsenal career due to injury and he remains an option to jettison. Jakub Kiwior has also been linked with an exit – so another defender seems likely. Neto is only on loan, too, with a backup keeper probable next summer.

In midfield, Jorginho and Partey are both out of contract. They may yet be covered by youngsters Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, along with Merino and Rice – and with Fabio Vieira only on loan at Porto, he may well return to the fold. Gabriel Jesus may leave, while Reiss Nelson may be sold, following a loan spell at Fulham.

Still, we wholly expect Arsenal to be adding to the team in midfield or attack next season. A multifunctional player like Kai Havertz is a likely option in order to improve the team's flexibility in the final third.