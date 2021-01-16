Arsenal transfer news: Three-way battle to sign teenager starlet Folarin Balogun

Three clubs are still in the race to sign Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, according to reports.

The New York-born teenager is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, and has been linked with a move away.

One report stated that RB Leipzig had won the race to sign the 19-year-old , but the Guardian write that Balogun’s future is still undecided.

The striker has featured five times for the Gunners’ first team this season, and scored in Europa League meetings with Dundalk and Molde.

Some Arsenal fans have called on Mikel Arteta to make greater use of Balogun amid the side’s attacking struggles.

Arsenal want to keep hold of the starlet and have offered him a contract extension as they look to secure his long-term future.

But the Gunners face stiff competition for a player who has been at the club since the age of seven.

Balogun has already turned down several offers from Arsenal as he considers where the best place for his development would be.

The Guardian report that 15 clubs have been keeping tabs on the situation, but the race to sign him has now narrowed to three sides plus Arsenal.

Balogun is set to make a decision on his future in the next fortnight, coinciding with the closing of the January transfer window.

Arteta claimed last week that Balogun was keen to sign a long-term deal with the Gunners, but he was not sure about his agent’s intentions.

"Well, you need three parties to make a deal," the Arsenal boss said. "For sure the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, and I'm not sure about the agent.

“I'm not saying he’s stopping; it’s that we need to find an agreement with him. We are negotiating at the end with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find agreement.

"I’m telling you that we are doing everything we can to keep him here. And hopefully from the other part they’re doing the same and defending the same interest which is the player’s interests which is to stay at the club and be successful with us."

