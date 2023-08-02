Arsenal will confirm five more transfers imminently, as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his squad: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is making the finishing touches to his squad, basically giving the go-ahead to five more deals to be made before the season starts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California
(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal look ready to confirm five more transfers before the season begins next week, as they prepare their squad for another title challenge.

The Gunners play Treble winners Manchester City in the traditional curtain opener this weekend, with their final preseason friendly coming tonight against Monaco in the Emirates Cup. Arsene Wenger will be a guest of honour, with a statue of the Frenchman recently unveiled outside the Emirates Stadium.

But though Arsenal conducted their incomings early and were able to take all three marquee summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on their preseason tour of the United States, there is still business to be done in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Arsenal season preview 2023/24 Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates his goal with teammates during a game between Barcelona and Arsenal at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had a busy preseason (Image credit: Getty Images)

As football.london points out, the north Londoners are set to add Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to their Premier League squad as stars now registered as senior players, on top of the three new signings. 

Arteta has 21 overseas stars and 12 homegrown talents eligible for registration. The Basque boss needs to trim his squad by eight in order to meet the 25-man threshold – but can only get rid of four homegrown players in order to meet the requirements. 

As the report points out, however, there five youth stars – James Hillson, Omar Rekik, Ryan Alebiosu, Tim Akinola and Tyreece John-Jules – who have now turned 21 and will have to either go out on loan, be sold or be released. The squad necessities mean that all five have essentially had their futures decided for them.

John-Jules has been out on loan a number of times already, while Tunisia international Omar Rekik was extremely highly-rated when he broke through and went on loan to Wigan Athletic last season.

Omar Rekik and Gabriel of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on July 04, 2023 in St Albans, England.

Omar Rekik is one of several Arsenal stars facing an exit (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to be looking to offload many other players before the transfer deadline with Folarin Balogun being the major sale. 

The Gunners take on Nottingham Forest in their first game of the season on August 12. 

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window. 

The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, tooTakehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 