Arsenal will confirm five more transfers imminently, as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his squad: report

Arsenal look ready to confirm five more transfers before the season begins next week, as they prepare their squad for another title challenge.

The Gunners play Treble winners Manchester City in the traditional curtain opener this weekend, with their final preseason friendly coming tonight against Monaco in the Emirates Cup. Arsene Wenger will be a guest of honour, with a statue of the Frenchman recently unveiled outside the Emirates Stadium.

But though Arsenal conducted their incomings early and were able to take all three marquee summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber on their preseason tour of the United States, there is still business to be done in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

As football.london points out, the north Londoners are set to add Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to their Premier League squad as stars now registered as senior players, on top of the three new signings.

Arteta has 21 overseas stars and 12 homegrown talents eligible for registration. The Basque boss needs to trim his squad by eight in order to meet the 25-man threshold – but can only get rid of four homegrown players in order to meet the requirements.

As the report points out, however, there five youth stars – James Hillson, Omar Rekik, Ryan Alebiosu, Tim Akinola and Tyreece John-Jules – who have now turned 21 and will have to either go out on loan, be sold or be released. The squad necessities mean that all five have essentially had their futures decided for them.

John-Jules has been out on loan a number of times already, while Tunisia international Omar Rekik was extremely highly-rated when he broke through and went on loan to Wigan Athletic last season.

Arsenal are believed to be looking to offload many other players before the transfer deadline with Folarin Balogun being the major sale.

The Gunners take on Nottingham Forest in their first game of the season on August 12.

