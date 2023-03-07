Arsenal urged to make stunning Mason Mount move by former Hale End graduate

Arsenal should sign Mason Mount this summer and rehabilitate his fortunes, according to one former star.

The Gunners are top of the league by five points after the weekend's dramatic win over Bournemouth at the Emirates, while Chelsea find themselves some 29 points behind in 10th. Mount is yet to commit to a long-term deal, with Liverpool monitoring the situation.

Arsenal are said to hold an interest in Declan Rice – but now former star Emmanuel Frimpong has said that the table-toppers should launch a bid for his close friend and England compatriot Mount.

Declan Rice is on Arsenal's radar – and good friends with Mason Mount (Image credit: Getty)

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal," Frimpong told BettingSites.co.uk (opens in new tab).

"He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international.

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player.

"If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we're not Manchester City, we can't spend that much money on one player."

Emmanuel Frimpong played Mikel Arteta during his Arsenal career (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to be interested in a defensive midfielder, though it may be possible that they explore cover in midfield for likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard.

Mount is valued to be worth €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

More Arsenal stories

The rumour mill is going into overdrive with Arsenal leading the way in the race to sign Declan Rice. One source claims a contract has been agreed with the midfielder, though Manchester City are interested, too. West Ham apparently have a successor lined up.

In other rumours, Raheem Sterling is being targeted, with a centre-forward on the wishlist, according to reports. A bid for Raphinha has been revealed while Rasmus Holjund of Atalanta is on the radar, too. January target Ivan Fresneda is still wanted by the Gunners, as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk – who turned down Arsenal in the winter window – has addressed his supposed unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.