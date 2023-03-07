Arsenal urged to make stunning Mason Mount move by former Hale End graduate

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are in the market for Declan Rice – could they also sign his good friend, Mason Mount?

Arsenal should sign Mason Mount this summer and rehabilitate his fortunes, according to one former star.

The Gunners are top of the league by five points after the weekend's dramatic win over Bournemouth at the Emirates, while Chelsea find themselves some 29 points behind in 10th. Mount is yet to commit to a long-term deal, with Liverpool monitoring the situation. 

Arsenal are said to hold an interest in Declan Rice – but now former star Emmanuel Frimpong has said that the table-toppers should launch a bid for his close friend and England compatriot Mount.

Mount and Rice

"Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal," Frimpong told BettingSites.co.uk (opens in new tab)

"He would bolster Arsenal's squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international. 

"He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don't win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you're not a good player.

"If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we're not Manchester City, we can't spend that much money on one player."

Arsenal are said to be interested in a defensive midfielder, though it may be possible that they explore cover in midfield for likes of Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard.

Mount is valued to be worth €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 