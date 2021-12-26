Aston Villa v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Chelsea live stream, Sunday 26 December, 5.30pm GMT

Chelsea know they can’t afford many more slip-ups in the Premier League title race ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Blues were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Wolves at the weekend, but boss Thomas Tuchel was unhappy that the game went ahead in the first place.

There have been several positive cases of Covid-19 in the Chelsea squad as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the festive fixture list in English football.

But Tuchel’s side have suffered a blip in form in December, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions.

The stalemate against Wolves was Chelsea’s second draw in a row after being held by Everton, and they will have to be at their best against a Villa side that has been revitalised by new boss Steven Gerrard.

The former Rangers manager has picked up 12 points from his first six league games in charge of the Birmingham club, a total only bettered by John Gregory’s 15 in 1998.

However, their weekend game against Burnley was one of several top-flight fixtures to be called off due to rising coronavirus cases.

In-form striker Ollie Watkins was on target in Villa’s last game, a 2-0 win at Norwich.

He has now been involved in 25 Premier League goals for the club, scoring 19 and providing six assists, which is 12 more than any other player currently in the squad.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Sunday 26 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

