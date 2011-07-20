Atletico take Tiago from Juventus
By app
MADRID - Atletico Madrid have signed former Portugal international Tiago from Juventus on a two-year contract, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who also had stints at clubs including Chelsea and Olympique Lyon, had been on loan at Atletico since midway through the 2009/10 season.
Tiago will join up with his Atletico team-mates later this month to prepare for the Europa League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian side Stromsgodset, Atletico said on their website.
He rescinded his contract with Juve on Tuesday, the Serie A club said on their website.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.