Atletico take Tiago from Juventus

The 30-year-old midfielder, who also had stints at clubs including Chelsea and Olympique Lyon, had been on loan at Atletico since midway through the 2009/10 season.

Tiago will join up with his Atletico team-mates later this month to prepare for the Europa League third qualifying round tie against Norwegian side Stromsgodset, Atletico said on their website.

He rescinded his contract with Juve on Tuesday, the Serie A club said on their website.