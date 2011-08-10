Atletico take Turan from Galatasaray

The 24-year-old Galatasaray captain will give a farewell news conference in Turkey on Thursday before travelling to Madrid. He will take a medical on Friday and be presented next Tuesday, Atletico said, just before they play Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes in a Europa League play-off next week.

Turan has been capped more than 40 times for his country and came up through the youth system at Galatasary, who struggled last season and finished eighth in the domestic league.

Turkish news channel NTV reported that the La Liga side would pay a transfer fee of 12 million euros for Turan who helped Turkey reach the Euro 2008 semi-finals.