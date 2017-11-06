Ballardini returns for third Genoa spell after Juric sacking

Davide Ballardini has been appointed Genoa head coach for the third time in his career following the dismissal of Ivan Juric.

Croatian Juric was sacked on Sunday after Genoa lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Sampdoria a day prior, the defeat leaving them in the relegation zone.

The club have chosen Ballardini as his successor, with the 53-year-old to embark on his third spell at the club after back-to-back stints at Palermo.

He previously spent part of the 2010-11 campaign at Genoa, before returning for the second half of the 2012-13 season and saving them from relegation.

Ballardini's first game in charge this time around will be at Crotone on November 19, with Roma travelling to Stadio Luigi Ferraris a week later for his home debut.