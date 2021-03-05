Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi set to make a decision on his future next week

Lionel Messi will make a decision on his future next week, according to reports.

The Barcelona forward is out of contract on June 30 and has been linked with Manchester City and PSG among others.

Messi came close to leaving the Camp Nou last summer, but Barcelona dug deep to keep hold of their greatest ever player.

However, the 33-year-old’s future remains uncertain, and much could depend on the outcome of Sunday’s presidential election.

Barcelona members will vote on a permanent successor to Josep Maria Bartomeu this weekend.

Joan Laporta is the frontrunner and has stated that Messi will leave unless he is restored to the role he previously occupied between 2003 and 2010.

“I have a great relationship with Leo and he will consider whatever proposal I make," Laporta said earlier this week.

"If I don't win, I am sure that Leo will not stay at Barcelona. Messi will weigh up the offer we make him.

“I'm convinced that if the other candidates win, Messi will not remain at Barcelona.

"He wasn't happy during [rival candidate, Toni] Freixa's time on the board.

“He's [Messi] not guided just by money. He wants a competitive team to win. I'm sure he'll listen to my offer, just as I am [sure] that if someone else wins he will leave."

According to the Daily Telegraph , Messi will hold talks with the winner of Sunday’s election and then make a decision on his future next week.

PSG and Manchester City will be closely monitoring events in the Catalan capital in the coming days.

Messi has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-La Liga sides since January 1.

The Argentine has put off discussions about his future up until now, but with less than four months remaining on his deal, Messi is expected to address the issue soon.

