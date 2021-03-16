Barcelona transfer news: PSG star admits he has been banned from talking about Lionel Messi

Leandro Paredes has confirmed that PSG have banned him from talking about Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Messi is out of contract at Barcelona on June 30 and has yet to make a decision on his future beyond that date.

PSG and Manchester City are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign the 33-year-old.

However, Barcelona have been critical of PSG’s conduct in recent months, and it is now having an effect on proceedings.

Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Paredes have all spoken publicly about their desire to play alongside Messi next term.

Sporting director Leonardo also refused to deny reports that the French giants were interested in the Argentine.

Joan Laporta, who was elected as Barcelona’s new president earlier this month, slammed PSG on the campaign trail.

"It is disrespectful to Barcelona that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi,” he said.

"This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules. We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club.

"In that sense, we will have to speak with Uefa and Fifa to avoid such actions. PSG must abstain from [talking about Messi]. It is out of place for another club to speak about him.

“And, at the moment, there is no president in place to respond to this lack of respect.”

It appears as if PSG have agreed to Barcelona’s demands, with Paredes admitting that he was told to stop talking about his international colleague’s future.

"They have asked me not to talk about it anymore,” the midfielder told Le Journal Du Dimanche .

"People didn't like my position on what I was saying. Some people saw it as disrespectful. This was not the case for me.

"It's up to Messi to decide calmly at the end of the season what he wants to do with his future.”

