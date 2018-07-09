Bayern Munich sign Chris Richards from FC Dallas

Bayern Munich have announced the loan signing of FC Dallas defender Chris Richards.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Bavarians' Under-19s team after successfully completing a trial in Germany.

Discussing the signing, Bayern's campus director Jochen Sauer said: "Chris made a very good impression. We wanted to bring him back to further develop him, exposing him to different coaching styles, opponents and environments."

Richards' move is the first to come as a result of the youth development partnership formed between the two clubs earlier this year.