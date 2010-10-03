Trending

Ben Arfa sustains double leg break

By

LONDON - Newcastle United's French winger Hatem Ben Arfa suffered a broken leg after a challenge from Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong four minutes into their Premier League match on Sunday.

After receiving oxygen on the pitch Ben Arfa was carried off on a stretcher and X-rays confirmed a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg, Newcastle said in a statement on their website.

The 23-year-old will undergo surgery on Monday and his return date is not yet known.

The France international is on a season-long loan at Newcastle from French champions Marseille. He had scored one goal in three matches for his new club.