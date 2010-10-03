Ben Arfa sustains double leg break
By app
LONDON - Newcastle United's French winger Hatem Ben Arfa suffered a broken leg after a challenge from Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong four minutes into their Premier League match on Sunday.
After receiving oxygen on the pitch Ben Arfa was carried off on a stretcher and X-rays confirmed a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg, Newcastle said in a statement on their website.
The 23-year-old will undergo surgery on Monday and his return date is not yet known.
The France international is on a season-long loan at Newcastle from French champions Marseille. He had scored one goal in three matches for his new club.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.