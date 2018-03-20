Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
England have allowed Ryan Bertrand to return to Southampton for further tests on a back problem.
Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from England's squad for the friendlies with Netherlands and Italy due to a back injury.
The full-back has returned to Southampton for further tests on the problem, a decision that has been described by the Football Association as a precautionary measure.
Bertrand will miss the matches with Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday and the visit of Italy to Wembley next Tuesday.
Danny Rose and Ashley Young are the players most likely to start on the left of the England defence in Bertrand's absence.
There's been an update to the squad, with returning to for further assessment on a back issue.Bertrand's withdrawal is a precautionary measure, but he won't play in this month's matches. March 20, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.