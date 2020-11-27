Black Friday football deals 2020 - Adidas slash prices on Juventus and Real Madrid shirts

This year's Black Friday football deals include massive savings on some of the most sought-after football shirts from around Europe. Adidas are offering up to 30% off their Juventus and Real Madrid ranges - perfect for a kick about down the park with mates once lockdowns lift.

Juventus 2020/21 home shirt

(Image credit: adidas)

RRP: £70

Deal price: £49

Saving: £21

As worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paolo Dybala, Matthias de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci, the Juventus 2020/21 home shirt features the iconic white and black stripes forever associated with the Old Lady.

An added touch of gold is appropriate for a team aiming to claim their tenth straight Serie A title this season. Right now you can save £21 on the Juventus home shirt.

BUY NOW Get the Juventus 2020/21 home shirt for just £49

Juventus 2020/21 third shirt

(Image credit: adidas)

RRP: £70

Deal price: £49

Saving: £21

Something bold and a little bit different this year. Never in the club's history have Juventus featured orange on one of their kits before now. This bright and brilliant design guarantees to get you spotted, whether you're making a late run to the back post or just down the pub with mates after lockdown.

Right now you can save £21 on the Juventus third shirt.

BUY NOW Get the Juventus 2020/21 third shirt for just £49

Real Madrid 2020/21 home shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

RRP: £70

Deal price: £49

Saving: £21

As worn by the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Vinicius Jr., the classic white strip of Real Madrid features a slight dash of pink as well this season. Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid have never looked so stylish as they bid to defend their crown.

Right now you can save £21 on the Real Madrid home shirt.

BUY NOW Get the Real 2020/21 home shirt for just £49

Real Madrid 2020/21 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

RRP: £70

Deal price: £49

Saving: £21

Real Madrid are pretty in pink on the road this season. The bright design means you'll have no issues standing out down the boozer with mates (once lockdowns are lifted, that is), or when having a kick-about down the park.

Right now you can save £21 on the Real Madrid away shirt.

BUY NOW Get the Real 2020/21 away shirt for just £49

