Blackburn agree terms with Argentine Pavone

Pavone, 29, who has played once for Argentina, will join Rovers on a free transfer after buying out the last year of his contract with Spanish side Real Betis.

He spent last season on loan at River Plate, scoring eight goals in 18 appearances for the Argentine club including one in the second leg of their relegation playoff against Belgrano, which ended in a 1-1 draw after Pavone also missed a penalty.

River lost 3-1 on aggregate and went down to the second division for the first time in their 110-year history.

His British representative Barry McIntosh told Sky Sports: "Mariano is delighted to get his chance in English football, he has spoken to several clubs but he was particularly impressed by [Rovers manager] Steve Kean.

"Steve made him feel very welcome and explained his plans, and Mariano was delighted with what he heard."