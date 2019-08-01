Bournemouth bring in Holland winger Arnaut Danjuma

Bournemouth have signed Holland winger Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old is the Cherries’ fourth summer signing, following Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing through the doors at Dean Court.

Danjuma’s arrival will help offset injuries to David Brooks and Dan Gosling, with the influential pair sidelined for three months.

Danjuma told afcbTV: “Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me.

“The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

“I’m excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I’m delighted to be at the club and I’ve only heard positive things about it.

“I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.”

Wales forward Brooks is expected to be sidelined for three months with ankle trouble, while midfielder Gosling is nursing a hip concern.

Danjuma’s arrival will further boost boss Eddie Howe’s options, with the Cherries launching their Premier League campaign by hosting promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, August 10.

The two-cap Holland star emerged from PSV Eindhoven’s academy and enjoyed Champions League football last term in Belgium.

“Arnaut is another outstanding addition to our squad and I’m delighted that he is an AFC Bournemouth player,” said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

“This is someone we have been tracking for a number of years, who has all the attributes to become a key player for this team.

“Football is about entertainment and, as a technical, attack-minded player, I’m confident Arnaut will excite our fans and they will enjoy watching him.”