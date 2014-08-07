Brazil Serie A: Chapecoense 1 Atletico Mineiro 1

Levir Culpi's men went behind in the first half at the Arena Conda before Leonardo Silva levelled in the 93rd minute.

The draw lifted Atletico, Recopa Sudamericana champions, into ninth in the table, while Chapecoense sit 12th.

Defender Jailton put the hosts ahead three minutes before half-time, heading in from a corner.

Atletico looked threatening throughout but needed until the dying moments to find their equaliser.

Leonardo Silva made the most of his opportunity to see Atletico grab a point.