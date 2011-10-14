Brazilian Nene may play for France

Nene, 30, who represented Brazil at junior level but has never played for the senior side, produced some brilliant performances for PSG last season but was overlooked for the senior Brazil team.

He has dual Brazilian/Spanish nationality, and said he could acquire French nationality as well.

"I will give everything I can to play for Brazil at the 2014 World Cup," Nene told French radio RMC.

"But if I see I can't make it with Brazil, I will think about the French national team. It should not be a problem. I have dual nationality and I hope I will soon have triple nationality," he added.

Nene, who first arrived in France in 2007, joined PSG from Monaco last season, scoring 14 goals from 35 league games.

FIFA removed its age-limit barrier on players changing nationalities in 2009. Until then, players could change nationalities only until the age of 21, as long as they had not played for their senior national team.