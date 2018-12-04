BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona's Rafinha out for the season

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is set to spend six months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his left knee, ending his season for LaLiga's champions.

Rafinha featured as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on November 24, but the next day Barca announced he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Brazilian had already been out of favour at the club, making just five appearances in LaLiga since returning from a loan spell with Inter last term.

That temporary switch allowed him to build up fitness following another serious knee injury sustained in April 2017, which kept him out for eight months.

Rafinha also missed six months of action in the 2015-16 campaign due to an ACL injury.