BREAKING NEWS: Lukaku to join United in Mourinho reunion

Manchester United have agreed a bumper deal with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils have confirmed.

Lukaku, 24, is set to reunite with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford after the two clubs settled on a reported £75million fee.

The deal remains subject to Lukaku agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

A brief United statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms."

United added that a further announcement is to be made in due course, which could be an indication that captain Wayne Rooney is to seal a return to Goodison Park – 13 years after leaving Merseyside to join United.

The Red Devils were reportedly close to signing Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata to help fill the void left by last season's top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who did not have his contract renewed following a serious knee injury suffered in April.

But Mourinho and United have turned to Belgium international Lukaku to try to fix their scoring woes, having only found the back of the net on 54 occasions in the Premier League last term - the lowest tally among the top seven teams.

Lukaku was reportedly also a priority target for former club Chelsea, with the Blues said to have made a late move to match United's offer.

is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. July 8, 2017

Lukaku spearheaded Everton to seventh position in 2016-17 with 25 Premier League goals as he finished second behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

The former Chelsea youngster spent a year under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge before he was sold by the Portuguese in 2014.

Following an initial loan spell at Everton, Lukaku scored 53 Premier League goals for the Toffees and 71 in all competitions.

The former West Brom loanee hit 26 goals in all competitions last season were the most by an Everton player since Gary Lineker's 40-goal haul in 1985-86.

Since debuting for Belgium in 2010, the former Anderlecht star has scored 20 goals in 57 international appearances.