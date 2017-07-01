BREAKING NEWS: Saul signs Atletico Madrid deal to 2026

Saul Niguez has signed a huge new Atletico Madrid contract, with the reported Barcelona target extending his deal to 2026.

The 22-year-old already had a long-term deal at the club but has extended his contract for another five seasons ahead of Atleti's move to their new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul had long been linked with a move to Barca, with Manchester United also reportedly interested in bringing him to the Premier League, but Atleti were able to persuade the Spain international to commit his future to the club.