Brentford v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Championship play-offs wherever you are in the world

Brentford v Bournemouth live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 22 May, 12.30pm BST

Brentford will be looking to overturn a first-leg deficit when they face Bournemouth in the second leg of the Champions League play-off semi-finals.

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game when these two teams met at the Vitality Stadium on Monday. Bournemouth went into that match on the back of a three-match losing streak that made them the underdogs in many people’s eyes, but Jonathan Woodgate managed to get his players up for the task.

In truth it was a well-fought contest between two good teams, and Brentford did have chances to level things up - most notably Bryan Mbeumo, who spurned a glorious opportunity. Bournemouth did well to take the lead and then hold on to it, though, and the scoreline last time out obliges Brentford to come out on the front foot in the return fixture. That might actually suit Bournemouth, who have the attacking players to do damage on the counter-attack.

At the same time, Thomas Frank’s men are by no means out of the tie yet. The Brentford boss was right when he called Monday’s encounter an “even game”, and he will hope that his team’s experience of the play-offs serves them well on Saturday. Indeed, the Bees lost the first leg of last season’s semi-final 1-0 to Swansea, before bouncing back a few days later to win 3-1 and advance to the Wembley showpiece.

Steve Cook will play no part here after picking up an untimely knee injury in the first leg. Woodgate is likely to bring Chris Mepham into the team as Cook’s replacement, but no other changes are expected. Bournemouth remain without Lewis Cook, who is recovering from an ACL injury.

Rico Henry is back from a hamstring injury but is unlikely to be included in the starting XI. Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh Disilva are still on the Brentford treatment table.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

