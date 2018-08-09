Brighton bring in former Barcelona defender Montoya

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of Martin Montoya from Valencia on a four-year deal.

Former Barcelona full-back Montoya was linked with Fulham but will instead join Chris Hughton's side.

Montoya will link up with former Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan and compete for a place with another of the LaLiga club's ex-players, Bruno, subject to international clearance.

"Martin's pedigree is excellent, and I'm delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad," said manager Hughton. "There is no doubt he will improve our options in the right-back position.

"He's won several domestic and European honours in Spain and played the majority of his career in the top level of LaLiga. He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Brighton, who signed the likes of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Florin Andone, Bernardo and Yves Bissouma during the transfer window, face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.