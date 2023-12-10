Bruno Fernandes responds to Manchester United fans' boos after Bournemouth defeat

Bruno Fernandes has said Manchester United "must improve" after supporters booed a humiliating 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Following their second loss in three games, the Red Devils could slump to seventh in the table today depending on Newcastle United’s result against Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag's charges conceded within five minutes when Dominic Solanke opened the scoring on Saturday. The Cherries added two more in the second half as the Old Trafford crowd jeered Anthony Martial, booed the team off, and headed for early exits.

Speaking to MUTV, United captain Fernandes apologised to the fans. "[I] apologise for the performance today, it was not acceptable," he said. "Everyone agrees in the dressing room the performance was not at our level and we have to do much better."

United are the only team in the league yet to have drawn a game, winning nine and losing seven. Fernandes blamed this inconsistency for their trouble this season.

"When we win a game, we don't perform the same in the next one," he said. “I don't know if it's a lack of concentration or focus, or something else, but we have to be aware of it.

“After winning games, we have to get that consistency of winning games. Even sometimes underperforming but getting the result.

“Last year, we spoke all year about being a fortress here [Old Trafford]. We don't lose a game for so long and now it's been difficult for us to get results away, at home – every time we're not consistent enough.

"We need to do it because we have such a good team. That has to improve in the aspect of winning games and wanting it more."

Analysing the game itself, Fernandes said: "They [Bournemouth] are really strong, they press with good intensity and if you don't do your job you're not going to win.

"I think we had good moments at the beginning of the second half. We need to be more eager and get bodies in the box and today it wasn't the case. We want to be more consistent, we have to win every game."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.