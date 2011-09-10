Campagnaro sets up Napoli success

Fellow Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi gave Napoli, third last season, a third-minute lead with an unusual goal when a long throw-in upfield found him unmarked in the area and he had time to turn the ball into the net.

Roberto Guana levelled for Cesena, who had Romanian forward Adrian Mutu making his debut and coach Marco Giampaolo taking charge for the first time, in the 24th minute when he beat Paolo Cannavaro to Eder's pass.

After that the Sea Horses held their own until Yohan Benalouane was sent off for a second yellow card in the 55th minute.

Eleven minutes later Campagnaro was on hand to tap in from close-range at the far post after the Cesena defence failed to cut out a low ball across the face of goal.

Goran Pandev missed an open goal for Napoli, firing against the crossbar from six metres, before Marek Hamsik pounced on a loose ball to rifle home the third with three minutes to play.

In June Campagnaro was one of the drivers in a two-car collision in which three people were killed. He needed hospital treatment after suffering cuts and concussion.