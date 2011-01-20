Castillo returns to Greece with Aris

The 26-year-old Mexico international had a loan spell with Manchester City in 2008 and scored 30 goals during a seven-year spell with Olympiakos Pireaus.

"I am coming to a big club such as Aris with a great hopes of playing good football. For me this constitutes an opportunity to return to Greece and show what I can achieve," Castillo said in a statement.

"I will give everything for Aris to achieve its targets in Greece and Europe."

Aris are eighth in the 16-team league with 23 points from 18 games.