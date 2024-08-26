Celtic and Rangers set to miss out on Manchester United starlet: report

Manchester United have embarked on a summer-long mission of clearing the decks following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival earlier this year with a number of high-profile names departing Old Trafford over the last few months.

Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan Bissaka both commanded sizeable fees while Scott McTominay's move to Napoli now seems a certainty to bring the Red Devils close to £100 million worth in sales, while Raphael Varane's departure has taken plenty of strain off the bloated wage budget.

It appears, however, that the job isn't done yet, with a number of departures still in the pipeline as United try to free up funds to bring Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain before Friday's deadline.

Manchester United youngster on the move

Erik ten Hag's side have made use of a number of valuable academy graduates this summer, with Alvaro Fernandez and Willy Kambwalla both departing after graduating from the prestigious youth set-up.

It now appears Hannibal Mejbri will continue the trend after it was made apparent he no longer has a future at Old Trafford, sparking rampant speculation over recent months.

Both Celtic and Rangers have been heavily linked to the Tunisian international throughout the window with Celtic in particular now in need of a replacement for Matt O'Riley.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has now agreed a deal to join Championship side Burnley on a permanent basis.

Scott Parker's side look set to replace the outgoing Sander Berge as work continues to rebuild a squad ravaged by departures following last season's relegation from the top flight.

The Italian journalist is yet to report a fee for the deal but claims that United will hold a strong future sell-on clause while medicals will take place in the next few days.

Mejbri joined the Red Devils highly tipped to be a future star following a strong youth career at Monaco and has had recent loan spells with Birmingham and Sevilla with varying success.

A tough tackling playmaker with a Championship-worth work rate, Mejbri has all the tools to be a success at Turf Moor as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League this season.

