Celtic defender Greg Taylor back in training ahead of Old Firm derby

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is back in training ahead of the Old Firm derby against Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The left-back has missed the last two matches with a thigh problem.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury and Mikey Johnston remains sidelined with a knock.

Steven Gerrard will hold a face-to-face with Glen Kamara before deciding if the Gers midfielder is in the right frame of mind to play after Thursday’s Slavia Prague racism controversy.

The Finland star was the target of an alleged offensive slur during a bust-up with Ondrej Kudela, something the Slavia player denies.

Leon Balogun was sent off along with Kemar Roofe against the Czechs but could be required to fill in at right-back with Nathan Patterson struggling after taking a kick to the calf. Skipper James Tavernier, long-term absentee Nikola Katic (both knee) and Ryan Jack (calf) remain out but Jermain Defoe returns after being ineligible for midweek action.