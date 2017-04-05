Championship Review: Newcastle survive ref howler, Huddersfield go third

Newcastle United were wrongly denied the chance to retake a penalty during their 1-0 win over Burton Albion that returned them to the top of the Championship table.

Had Matt Ritchie not turned the match with a 68th minute goal there would have been an eruption of anger on Tyneside at a decision the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has since said was incorrect.

PGMOL confirmed referee Keith Stroud misapplied the law of the game by awarding Burton a free-kick rather than ordering a retake when Dwight Gayle encroached in the area as Ritchie scored from the spot.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town moved up to third with a much-needed 3-0 win over Norwich City at John Smith's Stadium, following back-to-back defeats in their previous games.

32' - Unbelievable scenes at St. James' Park. Referee Keith Stroud disallows Matt Ritchie's converted penalty and there won't be a retake.April 5, 2017

NEWCASTLE TOP AGAIN AFTER PENALTY FURORE

Matt Ritchie's superb second-half goal earned Newcastle all three points against Burton and also drew attention away from a contentious moment that threatened to spoil the match.

Newcastle went into the game with only one win from their previous four matches and they were awarded a penalty after 29 minutes when Dwight Gayle was felled in the box.

Ritchie slotted the ball home, only for Stroud to disallow the goal, for an infringement, but provoked confusion when he gave Burton a free-kick rather than affording Ritchie a second attempt.

Boos rang out around St James' Park at half-time, but Rafael Benitez's men applied themselves after the break and Ritchie won the game with a moment of magic after 68 minutes.

The 27-year-old winger cut in from the left wing and curled a shot into the top corner to ensure the home side reassumed their position at the Championship summit.

68' - RITCHIE SCORES!!! (AND IT COUNTS) 1-0!!!! April 5, 2017

TERRIERS BITE BACK

Second-half goals from Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells ensured Huddersfield avoided a third consecutive defeat with a 3-0 win over Norwich.

David Wagner's men were back to their irrepressible best but the home crowd had to wait until the 66th minute for a goal that arrived when Tommy Smith's ball over the top found Kachunga and he slid past Michael McGovern.

Four minutes later Mooy played a one-two with Wells in the box and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net, and the victory was complete in the 73rd minute when Rajiv van La Parra set up Wells for the Terriers' third.

90' FULL-TIME 3-0 : Excellent performance; three goals in seven minutes earns Town the three points! (AT)April 5, 2017

The win takes Huddersfield above Reading and into third place with a game in hand over the Royals, and Wagner's side are nine points behind second-placed Brighton with seven games left to play.