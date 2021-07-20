Charlton sign Sean Clare from Oxford

Charlton have completed the signing of Sean Clare from Oxford for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was in Charlton’s academy as a youngster and impressed on loan at Burton last season, has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley.

Clare told the club website: “It’s really exciting. I’m really happy to get it done. It is a club that I’ve had close to my heart for a very long time.

“To come back and have the chance to do what I dreamt of as a kid, to play in the first team, to be successful with a massive club like Charlton is something I’m really excited to do.”

Clare is Charlton’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson and Akin Famewo.

Manager Nigel Adkins said: “I’m pleased to welcome Sean back to Charlton Athletic, I’m looking forward to working with him.”