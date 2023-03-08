Chelsea report: Blues face uphill battle to keep midfielder as another club enters race

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has emerged as a potential transfer target for Newcastle, according to reports.

The England international is out of contract at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have not made much progress in recent months.

Mount last put pen to paper on terms with the Blues in the summer of 2019, before he had even made his first-team debut for the club.

He is one of Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s lowest earners on around £80,000 per week, despite having won their Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has yet to sign a new deal with the Blues (Image credit: Getty)

Mount is seeking to become one of Chelsea's best-paid players but the two parties have yet to reach an agreement on a new deal.

So while the midfielder would be happy to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, the stand-off means he may well end up being sold this summer so that Chelsea can avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Newcastle (opens in new tab) are the latest team to emerge as contenders to sign Mount.

Newcastle could be about to enter the race to sign Mason Mount (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are also keeping close tabs on the situation, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to refresh his squad ahead of next season.

Newcastle have dropped out of the top four in recent weeks, with a four-point gap to Tottenham (opens in new tab) in the final Champions League spot.

The Magpies are by no means out of the race yet, but they will need to add more strength in depth to their squad if they are to become perennial contenders.

Chelsea have spent big money on several players in the last few months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount would certainly add a lot of quality to their ranks, and Newcastle would not find it difficult to meet Chelsea's demands.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Manchester United (opens in new tab), Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Juventus (opens in new tab) are said to have an interest in the 24-year-old.

Chelsea will return to Premier League action against Leicester (opens in new tab) at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

