Chelsea report: Blues striker set to re-join former club as agreement is struck

A deal has been struck for Chelsea striker Timo Werner to re-join former club RB Leipzig on a permanent deal, according to reports.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, and he was left out of the Blues squad for their Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has reported that Leipzig will sign Werner on a permanent deal, with negotiations in the final stages.

Personal terms were agreed a month ago, paving the way for Werner to end an underwhelming two-year spell at Stamford Bridge and return to the Bundesliga.

Werner scored 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, winning the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup, but struggled for game time last season under Thomas Tuchel.

Last month, Werner said he ‘could be happy everywhere’ and that ‘it’s clear I want to play more’, comments that irritated Tuchel.

“I’m surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet,” Tuchel said in response.

Chelsea have had a busy transfer window, signing Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka after Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departed.

They opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday, with Jorginho’s penalty making the difference.