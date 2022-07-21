Chelsea report: Blues take step closer to completing third senior signing of summer

Chelsea are edging closer to completing a deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues wrapped up the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly last weekend and have been looking to add another defender to their squad.

Thomas Tuchel has lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, and Cesar Azpilicueta may yet leave before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are long-term admirers of Kounde, whom they tried to acquire last summer.

They were unable to get a deal over the line a year ago but are now closing in on the France international.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Sun (opens in new tab) writes that they have now reached an agreement with Sevilla (opens in new tab) that would see Kounde change clubs for a fee of £55m.

The defender will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours and could even join Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States.

He has already held talks with Tuchel, who will be delighted to get this deal over the line.

Chelsea faced competition for Kounde's signature from Barcelona (opens in new tab), but the Blues had the edge in one key respect.

The La Liga side need to sell before they can buy and were not able to satisfy Sevilla's preference for a cash-only deal.

(Image credit: PA)

And although the deal might not officially be finalised until the start of next week, Chelsea appear to have got their man.

Kounde and Koulibaly are likely to be regular starters in a revamped backline this season.

Meanwhile, The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that Chelsea have identified their ideal replacement for Azpilicueta should the Spaniard depart.

RB Leipzig (opens in new tab)'s Josko Gvardiol is the man Tuchel wants, although the 20-year-old is more of a centre-back than a right-back.

Azpilicueta has played in both positions throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, which could come to an end after a 10-year spell in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are at the front of the queue to sign him.