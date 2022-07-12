Chelsea report: Transfer insider reveals Declan Rice's West Ham agreement

Chelsea target Declan Rice has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham that will allow him to leave the club next summer, according to reports.

The England international was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last term, as David Moyes' men qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Rice has emerged as a transfer target for both Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab), while other clubs could also enter the race to sign him.

But the midfielder is unlikely to be on the move this summer, with West Ham (opens in new tab) determined to keep hold of their most prized asset.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to talkSPORT (opens in new tab)'s transfer chief Alex Crook, Rice will be allowed to depart the London Stadium next summer after one more season's service to West Ham.

Chelsea will be in pole position to sign Rice, a player who spent time in their academy as a youngster, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“It wouldn’t surprise him if he ends up at Chelsea in the long haul,” Crook said in conversation with Simon Jordan and Jim White.

“People feel that he might have a bit of unfinished business there, possibly similar to Nathan Ake – it looks like he will be on his way back to Stamford Bridge from Man City.

(Image credit: Getty)

“We know about his friendship with Mason Mount. Simon [Jordan] will probably tell you that that doesn’t really come into play when players pick their new clubs, but they do have a really strong bond.

"I think Declan Rice will give West Ham one more year. I think there’s almost a gentleman agreement that he will do that… although we know they don’t mean much in football from the Harry Kane saga last summer.

“I expect him to leave next summer and if Chelsea are a Champions League club, if they finish in the top four as I would expect them to, I think they’ll be right there knocking on West Ham’s door.”