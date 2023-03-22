Chelsea set to terminate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract: report

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to have his contract terminated at the end of the season.

The Gabonese goalscorer moved back to London last summer with the Blues, when then-manager Thomas Tuchel recruited him from Barcelona. Chelsea had sent Romelu Lukaku on loan back to Inter Milan and Tuchel rekindled his relationship with Aubameyang from their Borussia Dortmund days.

But the reunion lasted just a single match, with Tuchel sacked following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Since then, Aubameyang has cut a frustrated figure under new boss Graham Potter, coming in and out of the team and since being dropped from Potter's Champions League squad.

Aubameyang has struggled at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab) are reporting that for the second time in 18 months, the 33-year-old will have a contract terminated, rather than be sold.

Aubameyang infamously was jettisoned from Arsenal on the January deadline day of 2022, following a disciplinary problem at London Colney. The striker was captain of the Gunners, one of Mikel Arteta's key stars and had previously won an FA Cup with the club before signing a bumper new contract – but after returning late from an authorised trip home, he was frozen out from the squad.

Arsenal let Aubameyang leave for Barcelona on a free transfer last year, ending his contract, which was thought to be worth around £250k a week. The forward was a big hit in La Liga, however, scoring 13 times in his Barça career.

It was believed that Aubameyang was seeking a move back to the Camp Nou (opens in new tab) this January, unsuccessfully touting his services to his former side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was believed to want a move back to Barcelona in January (Image credit: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

The striker has managed just a single Premier League goal upon his return to English football in 12 appearances. His contract expires in 2024.

Aubameyang is valued at €7 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

