Chelsea to offer Romelu Lukaku and one other in swap deal for Victor Osimhen: report

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer two players as makeweights in an effort to get a deal done for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been in the headlines throughout the summer transfer window after finishing a fourth prolific season in Serie A and the Champions League, scoring 17 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions to take his career tally to 114 in 223.

Although Osimhen declared himself happy at Napoli earlier this summer having signed a new contract in December that contains a release clause north of £100m, he also indicated that "I already know the next step I want to take".

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

Chelsea to offer cash, Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei to get Osimhen deal done

That prompted speculation Osimhen may be on the move this summer, with a fleet of clubs around Europe including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all rumoured to be interested.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed the striker's position over the weekend, saying: "Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club. He wants to go. The situation is clear, there were already chances for his exit last summer. Victor wants to leave. We will see in the next 20 days."

And according to talkSPORT and The Sun, Napoli want Chelsea's unwanted Romelu Lukaku, young midfielder Cesare Casadei, and a big old bundle of cash - claimed at £39m by the latter outlet - to get a deal done for Osimhen.

Cesare Casadei (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in 2021 for £97.5m, but less than a year later, after just 15 goals in 44 appearances, he was sent out on loan to Inter, then spent last season on loan in Italy again with Roma.

Casadei also joined Chelsea from Inter, arriving as a 19 year old in 2022, and spent the first half of last season out on loan with Enzo Maresca's Championship-winning Leicester City before being recalled midway through a season to play a part in the Premier League.

Maresca has now taken the reins from Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, of course, but if Napoli get their way may have to bid farewell to Casadei for a second time.

