Chelsea transfer news: Bayern Munich open to offers for Blues target Niklas Sule

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel looks set to be handed a £200m transfer budget to improve his squad this summer.

The German led Chelsea to Champions League glory last weekend and will now be eyeing a Premier League title tilt next term.

The Blues have made a new centre-forward their top priority, but they are also on the lookout for another central defender.

Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension but will turn 37 in September, while Antonio Rudiger faces an uncertain future.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Sule for a while and could make their move next summer.

The Germany international has slipped down the pecking order at Bayern and would be available for a reduced fee on account of his contract expiring in 2022.

And according to Bild , the German champions are willing to listen to offers for the towering defender ahead of next season.

Bayern would prefer to cash in on Sule this summer rather than lose him for nothing when his deal runs out.

Chelsea will also welcome the revelation that Sule’s preferred destination is the Premier League, where his physical attributes would serve him well.

"Two or three [new signings] could be very, very good,” Tuchel said after the Champions League final, when asked about his summer plans.

“It’s a constant thing to never deny change. That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing."

The German is expected to put pen to paper on a contract extension in the next few days, with his current deal only running until 2022.

Tuchel is only the second manager to lead Chelsea to Champions League glory, after Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

