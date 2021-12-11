Chelsea transfer news: Blues identify Wesley Fofana as possible Antonio Rudiger replacement

Chelsea have identified Wesley Fofana as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Germany international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer.

There has been little progress in discussions over a new deal, and Rudiger now looks set to depart at the end of the campaign.

The Daily Mail writes that the centre-back could quadruple his current £100,000-per-week wages if he joins Real Madrid or PSG, two of his suitors.

He will be free to hold talks with non-English clubs as early as January 1, although Rudiger is unlikely to sign a pre-contract agreement with another side until the end of the season.

He is not the only defender who Chelsea could lose next summer: Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract in June 2022.

Chelsea will certainly hope to persuade Azpilicueta and Christensen to stick around, but they have already started to plan for life after Rudiger.

That is according to a report by Goal which states that the Blues are considering a move for Fofana next summer.

The 20-year-old has yet to make an appearance this season due to injury, but he is expected to return to action next month.

Fofana impressed last term as Leicester won the FA Cup and finished fifth in the Premier League.

Leicester will not let him go on the cheap, particularly as his contract at the King Power Stadium runs until 2025.

The Foxes paid £36.5m to sign the young defender from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2020.

Brendan Rodgers' side have struggled without him this campaign, with only three teams in the Premier League having worst defensive records after 15 rounds of fixtures.

Chelsea have also been linked with Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt, and they are likely to pursue numerous options before making their decision.

The European champions will probably sign at least two defenders should each of Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen seek pastures new.

